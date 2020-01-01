DEET is an insect repellent that has been around for many years and is generally considered to be a safe, effective way to deter biting insects. However, people should not use DEET if they have known allergies or sensitivities to any of its ingredients, or if there is a risk of health issues due to overexposure.

It’s also important to note that DEET should not be used on children younger than 2 months old and should be used with caution on infants between 2 and 6 months old. Children under the age of 3 should not use products containing more than 10% DEET; those between ages 4 and 12 should not use products with more than 30%.

Children older than 12 can use products containing up to 50% DEET, but no one should apply product directly onto their skin unless it contains 10% or less; instead, users should spray it onto their clothing rather than onto their skin. Additionally, pregnant women are advised not to use DEET at all.

Finally, people who take medications for poor circulation or heart conditions, who experience excessive perspiration, who are elderly or bedridden, who become easily overheated in warm weather and/or who have underlying respiratory problems such as asthma are advised against using DEET as well.

What is DEET?

DEET is an insect repellent that is often used to ward off mosquitos, ticks, and other biting bugs. It's a chemical compound known as N,N-diethyl-m-toluamide and works by confusing bugs' sense of smell.

However, DEET can be dangerous if used improperly or by the wrong people! Therefore, it’s important to understand who should not use DEET before deciding whether or not it’s right for you.

Children under the age of two should never use DEET products. Pregnant women and nursing mothers should also avoid using it. People with existing health conditions such as diabetes or asthma may want to consult a physician before using DEET because its effects on people with these types of conditions are unknown. Lastly, anyone with allergies to DEET should also not use it at all.

Who should not use DEET?

Finally, because DEET is known for its strong odor, it is best avoided if you are sensitive to smells and perfumes.

Risks associated with using DEET

Using DEET poses some risks, especially for certain people. Here are a few things to consider before using DEET bug repellent:

1. Small children should not use DEET bug repellent because it could cause irritation or discomfort. The EPA has warned that concentrations of up to 30% are safe and shouldn’t be used on children under two months old, and they should also avoid overexposure through multiple applications.

2. People with skin allergies and sensitivities should be cautious when using any type of bug spray that contains DEET as an active ingredient, as it can increase allergic reactions or worsen existing allergies.

3. People with certain medical conditions such as asthma, emphysema or COPD may want to avoid using DEET altogether since breathing in the fumes could aggravate their symptoms.

4. If you have liver or kidney problems, you might also want to stay away from DEET as studies have shown that prolonged use of the substance can affect these organs negatively over time.

Alternatives to using DEET

DEET is a popular insect repellent, but it has been known to cause skin irritation and other health concerns. Thankfully, there are several alternatives on the market today which offer effective protection without exposure to harsh chemicals.

Essential oils such as citronella, peppermint, tea tree and eucalyptus can all be used individually or in combination to keep insects at bay. Plant-based products such as lemon eucalyptus oil and geraniol are also worth researching if you’d prefer natural ingredients over synthetic solutions.

You can also purchase products that contain both DEET and natural alternatives, allowing you to choose which solution works best for your needs. Insecticides may also be applied around the home perimeter, window frames and doorways in order to repel pests from entering the space.

Safety instructions for using DEET

If you plan to use DEET, there are certain safety guidelines you should follow.

First, understand that DEET products come in varying concentrations, from 5% up to 100%. When using a product containing DEET, it’s important to make sure not to exceed the label instructions for concentration. Too much DEET can be toxic!

Second, as DEET is typically sold in aerosol cans and spray applications, it’s important to limit exposure to your eyes and mouth. Apply the product away from these areas by spraying it on your clothing or other surfaces instead of directly onto skin.

Third, avoid applying DEET multiple times in one day. Restrict applications only when protection is needed; prolonged or excessive use is not recommended. It’s also best not to use any combination or alternating products with DEET which adequately protect against insects. Finally, always remember that young children should never handle insect repellent unless supervised by an adult.

Tips for storing and disposing of DEET products safely

When it comes to storing and disposing of DEET products, there are some important steps you need to take. First, make sure the product is stored in a cool, dark area away from children and pets. Second, read the label carefully for safety tips before using any DEET product. Third, never store left-over or unused DEET in food containers or near food sources. Fourth, always dispose of empty DEET containers right away – don’t just toss them in the trash!

And last but not least, never burn an unused or partially used container of DEET. Doing so can release toxic fumes into the air which can be dangerous to your health and that of others around you. So make sure to follow these simple steps if you want to safely store and dispose of DEET products.