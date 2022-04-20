Sofia Richie: 2023 Net Value And Dating Historical Past Of Lionel Richie’s Daughter

While he was subsequently noticed out with fashions Bella Banos, Megan Blake Irwin and Amelia Gray Hamlin, an insider told Us that the house flipper will at all times have love for the mom of his kids. She is presently engaged to her fiance Elliot Grainge a music executive and the son of Lucian Grainge, the chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group. The two started dating in April 2020 and obtained engaged on April 20, 2022. Richie is at present engaged to her fiance Elliot Grainge a music executive and the son of Lucian Grainge, the chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group.

Ritchie shared photos and videos of her dad performing whereas she and Grainge hugged and sang alongside. The duo also posed with friends and family who attended the event with them. Still, Richie posts plenty of photos of her fiancé, together with a snap of a sweet smooch they shared whereas celebrating her 24th birthday.

Sofia Richie is married — and her famous dad didn’t even have to vet him out in advance. On April 22, the 24-year-old model, who is the daughter of music icon Lionel Richie and sister of Nicole Richie, tied the knot to Elliot Grainge after two years of courting. The couple announced their engagement in April 2022, which simply so happened to happen a year after going public with their relationship in 2021.

Their former fling came to mild again in September 2020 after the pair sparked relationship rumors whereas reconnecting in Malibu, California. “Me and Sofia have been friends for like 10 years,” Smith said on iHeartRadio’s On-Air With Ryan Seacrest on the time, denying that anything romantic was going on. Richie started modeling on the age of 14 and has since labored with some of the fashion trade’s prime names. Her distinct combination of magnificence and magnificence has made her a favorite of both designers and photographers.

“I truthfully suppose Elliot is going to like it. He is my biggest cheerleader in terms of something I put on. If he does not cry, I’ll be very sad,” she advised Vogue ahead of the big day. “I am so excited. [It’s] as a result of I’m marrying Elliot, I know that sounds cheesy—but he is the man of my goals.” On the night time earlier than their wedding, the couple hosted their rehearsal dinner at a private estate within the South of France. Richie dazzled in a beaded bridal look by Chanel, whereas Grainge looked good-looking in a black swimsuit and tie. “My happy place is with my girl on the sofa binging a TV collection where we argue about which episode we’re on,” Grainge told the outlet, referring to Richie. “Elliot is lovable and actually funny. He always has everybody laughing,” the supply stated.

“They are an excellent match and it’s going really well. Sofia and Elliot at present stay collectively and the adjustment has been really easy and seamless.” Romance rumors step2love com began to circulate about Sofia and Scott in May 2017 after the previous Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s temporary fling with Bella Thorne fizzled out. Fast ahead to September of that yr, and Scott and Sofia had been formally an A-list merchandise. Considering the model’s close friendship with Kylie Jenner, as properly as the pair’s 15-year age hole, their relationship left lots of followers scratching their heads. It could be protected to guess that the celebs wished to cover their reported romance.