Addison Rae’s Mother, Sheri Easterling, And Rapper Yung Gravy Attend Vmas Together

“We met online and we connected immediately,” Gravy informed MTV’s Nessa Diab in a black-carpet interview earlier than performing the MILF anthem “Betty” at the pre-show. “You know, I’m from the furthest north it will get and she’s from the furthest south it will get. I’m into MILFs and she’s kind of the queen of MILFs, so I figured it was simply the proper match.” Oh, they usually may be getting matching tattoos, per their back-and-forth TikTok feedback. He was highlighting the phrases single mother, which were written on Instagram on Addison Rae’s mom bio.

Renee eventually referred to as off their relationship after she discovered Monty was flirting with other young women on social media. A photograph was also revealed showing him caressing a young woman’s bottom. News reported Easterling altering her Instagram bio to “single mom” a few days later, leading followers to take a position concerning the couple’s relationship status. News, Sheri Easterling posted an Instagram story on July 7 with the assertion, “Personal issues being brought public are all the time challenging and overwhelming for anyone involved.” If you’re wondering how the young rapper from Rochester, Minnesota, ended up sharing a kiss with social-media star Sheri Easterling on the red carpet, keep studying. Following the VMAs, Lopez took to social media with a shirtless selfie to answer Yung Gravy and Easterling’s date night time out, seemingly criticizing the duo for his or her public debut and saying he was “unbothered.”

Addison rae

The father or mother also dragged the rapper in a quantity of movies, making an attempt to goad Gravy into a battle. Honestly, watch for your self … it’s all a bit too embarrassing to explain. The rapper told us they met on “the internet” and “Facetimed” a few times before assembly in particular person.

Addison rae’s dad, monty lopez, claims he divorced sheri easterling ‘months ago’

During the pre-show interview at the MTV VMAs, Yung Gravy stated that he met Sheri Nicole through social media. According to the “Betty (Get Money)” rapper they connected right away. During the red carpet interview, he also said that he was indeed into MILFs and finds Sheri Nicole extremely attractive. He added that she is the queen of MILFs and believes that they are a perfect match. In July, movies of Rae’s 46-year-old father Monty Lopez flirting with young women surfaced on TikTok. Renée Ash, a 25-year-old influencer, revealed a five-month https://hookupranker.com/wapa-review/ relationship with him, posting Instagram tales that included text exchanges in which he inspired her to keep issues secret.

“Unfortunately, he misled me on his marriage, he lied to me,” she mentioned, explaining Monty said he was planning to divorce Sheri. In response, Lopez responded on his own Instagram story, shared that same night time. When it involves breaking news stories in the entertainment trade. Stay up-to-date with the newest news and developments with Leedaily.com, powered by Digi Hind Pvt Ltd.

Why renée ash gave monty lopez one other chance after he ‘misled’ her into affair

Yung Gravy retweeted the publish — featuring a clip of him kissing Easterling on the purple carpet — and wrote, “She’s newly single and living her life. depart her alone lol.” Addison is yet to publicly comment on either of her parent’s relationships but she did say that she was “struggling” in the wake of her dad’s alleged affair. Recently, some individuals have criticised Sheri for dating someone who is so near her daughter’s age (Addison is 21). Now, Yung Gravy has defended Sheri, their age gap and their recent PDAs.

“Personal matters being brought public are all the time challenging and overwhelming for anybody concerned. I might be okay,” Easterling wrote, as reported by People. The couple made their debut at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (28 August) night, walking the red carpet collectively and sharing a kiss in front of the cameras. However, as for her new possible romance with Yung Gravy, their relationship/possible actually shut friendship (like friends who kiss at award shows) seemingly started in July 2022. The rapper stitched a TikTok of Easterling hinting that she wanted to exit with him while taking half in with the app’s “Your Next Date? In the brief clip, the filter selected a park because the date’s location.

Addison rae steps out in ‘i don’t care’ shorts amid drama with parents

Only one month had passed since a family member of Easterling’s revealed to PEOPLE that she and Lopez had been residing aside for some time earlier than the podcast debuted. Sheri’s eldest daughter is within the information just lately, after she unfollowed her mother on social media. Shortly after severing relations with her father Lopez on Instagram, Addison Rae now appears to have unfollowed her mother Sheri Easterling as properly. To some folks, Rae’s mother and father’ need to air their breakup on social media is simply another example of how dad and mom have discovered a approach to capitalize on the celebrity of their influencer children. The model could also be Rae, but each of her dad and mom signed to WME’s digital expertise agency alongside her in 2020.

It generated a picnic in the park with her dog date after which edited the results by adding Yung Gravy’s title on it. These back-and-forth flirting through TikTok continued for the rest of that month. She concluded, “Thank you all for the love and assist and type messages. It means the world to me.” Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily e-newsletter to remain up-to-date on one of the best of what PEOPLE has to supply, from juicy movie star information to forcing human curiosity stories.

Yung gravy and addison rae’s mother received one thing going on

You by no means know when that define-the-relationship — or “we’re simply friends” — video might drop. Amid the drama, 26-year-old Gravy started flirting with Easterling on an episode of the Jeff FM podcast in addition to in a selection of TikTok movies, and the unexpected duo have a playful banter on social media to this present day. Their flirty on-line interactions prompted Lopez to publish a wierd video in which the 46-year-old challenged Gravy to a boxing match. Sheri and Yung Gravy’s pink carpet debut comes amidst drama surrounding Sheri and Monty Lopez — her ex and Addison’s father. In July, Page Six reported that Lopez was allegedly untrue to his estranged spouse. According to a different Page Six source, she’s “mortified” by the drama surrounding her fam.