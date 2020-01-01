10 More Rules For Dating My Daughter

Lightweight, you with a essential t-shirt offers much pda. Riffing on seemingly thousands of sexist, outdated “rules for dating my daughter” lists, a t-shirt for feminist-minded fathers emphasizes that, ultimately, it’s “her body, https://hookupsranked.com/bubu-dating-review/ her rules.” Awesome, right? Yet this message is riling up certain segments of social conservatives, who believe women’s bodies belong to their fathers until dad transfers that control to boyfriends or, preferably, husbands.

I’m going to worry about her, which means when you pick her up for a date, I’m going to be shaking hands with a sweaty palm. Not because you have tattoos (me too!) or because you have a Whitesnake leather jacket. It’s not because you’re a gigantic man who is linebacker on the football team or that you’re a woman who decided she didn’t like ballet class and decided to pursue a career in plumbing. I worry because for so many years, my daughter has woken up to me sitting on the edge of her bed, ready to give her a kiss.

And there were a lot of people who said their dads had a similar attitude. “My sisters and I are a product of the philosophy you engage with your children. I assure you, your promise will hold true,” another commenter wrote. Raising my little girlsto be the kind of women who need their daddy to act like a creepy, possessive badass in order for them to be treated with respect.

To me, if a young man can follow these rules not just on the first date, but on subsequent dates too, then he is capable of being in a committed relationship. Most of these would be in my rules for dating my son too.

It plays into the idea that women and girls should be protected, not because they’re human people who deserve to feel safe when existing in the world, but because they can’t do it themselves. Apparently I am not alone in that sentiment either as his rules for dating his daughters have gone viral and been shared over 18,000 times on Facebook so far. Generally speaking, the usual dad’s “rules for dating my daughter” can be invasive, creepy, and altogether cringe-worthy. From all-around intimidation to death threats, and advice like “I know every cop in town,” the stereotypical rules are possessive and seem to assume that a daughter can’t demand respect for herself. The image also got a lot of mileage from RH Reality Check, which posted it to its Facebook page, inspiring more than 14,000 likes and 20,000 shares. There were several critics in the mix, with one noting, “What a terrible way to parent.

In just a few hours, Luttrell’s immature Facebook rant was shared more than 4000 times. This is disheartening in and of itself since there appear to be thousands of people on board with the oppressive “rules for dating my daughter” theme. I’m guessing most these people are fathers who have never been teenage daughters before. What you will see here are ground rules for dating my daughters. These are rules and requirements that apply to my house and should apply in yours as well. As parents we do our best to raise girls that respect themselves and boys who respect women.

I have no doubt you are a popular fellow, with many opportunities to date other girls. This is fine with me as long as it is okay with my daughter. Otherwise, once you have gone out with my little girl, you will continue to date no one but her until she is finished with you.

But one dad took a more empowering and feminist approach to this, and his post is going viral. Jeffrey Warren Welch, a poet and writer known as J. Warren Welch online, posted on Facebook on Sunday and traded the stereotypical guidelines of an overprotective father for an explanation about how his daughters will make their own rules.

I know at first glance this fatherly rant seems cute and even shareable on social media, but I promise that it is not.

For most fathers, the idea of letting their daughters date is an extremely terrifying proposition. For dads who consider themselves decidedly less “feminist,” here’s a shirt for you . We, however, are all for Chuck’s statement-making polo. It gives women exactly what we need at any age—the confidence to declare that we are in charge of our decisions and our bodies. No dad, date, husband, or whoever else gets to take that away. Welch told INSIDER that his daughters don’t quite know what to make of their dad’s new viral fame, but that the positive reaction has given him some hope about the state of the world.

Often times, they’ll resort to some form of scare tactics to intimidate potential seekers. Kristine Speare posted this photo on her Twitter and Tumblr page. The photograph of this “Feminist Father” tee has gone viral this week, after first being shared online by Tumblr user Kristine Claire in honor of Fathers’ Day.

"It just never sat well with me, even when I was far too young to completely understand why," he said, adding that after having six daughters, he's "hyper sensitive to anything that even closely resembles misogyny." Welch explained to Scary Mommy that while growing up in an extremely religious household, he watched his mother "try to play the role of the 'submissive wife' for years." Warren Welch had his own spin on the traditional rules.